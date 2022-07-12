 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Habsent Minded Episode 4.67: Wrapping up the 2022 NHL Draft

With the draft in the rearview mirror, it is time for the podcast crew to summarize the selections.

By Patrik Bexell and Anton Rasegård
Having let the whole experience sink in, Anton Rasegård is back from the Bell Centre to give his impressions on the Montreal Canadiens’ draft haul of 2022. Under Patrik Bexell’s safe guidance, they go through all 11 selections in order, while also discussing the trades which saw Alexander Romanov getting shipped off to Long Island and Kirby Dach leaving the Windy City to move back across the border.

As we enter development camp, we ask ourselves what we can reasonably expect from the new additions, as well as what common denominators we could see in the player types the Canadiens seemed to covet with their selections.

Listen in to find out why Patrik is so fond of Montreal selecting Filip Mešár and who Anton thinks was worthy of the rare grade of A+.

