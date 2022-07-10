Habsent Minded 4.66: Slafkovský and Mešár, with McKeen’s Slovakian scout Matej Deraj

McKeen’s Slovakian scout Matej Deraj returns to the podcast to speak about the two Slovaks selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, and the thoughts he has on their future development.

Matej starts to talk about Juraj Slafkovský, whom he has mostly seen with the national team but highlights development areas for the first overall selection. Interestingly, he mentions that Kent Hughes’s comment from the press conference mentioning that AHL might be good for the big forward.

Deraj points to a different development approach when it comes to Filip Mešár, thinking the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, who own Mešár’s rights, could be a good way forward for him, much in the same way it has been for Jan Myšák. Mr. Deraj also talks about the steps that Mešár needs to take to make it to the Canadiens in time.

You can listen to the full podcast in the player below, or on any of your regular podcast platforms: