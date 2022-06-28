Habsent Minded Episode 4.64: World Junior Championship — Scandinavian roster previews

Summer usually means lazy days at the beach, maybe reading a good book and the only ice you may consume is limited to one or two snowcones and/or slushies. But 2022 is no ordinary year. In an attempt to finally get back on track scheduling wise, the previously cancelled 2022 World Junior Championship will take place in August, meaning we finally have a tournament challenging the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the most oddly scheduled event of the year.

Being of sound mind and Scandinavian nature, Patrik Bexell and Anton Rasegård decide to dive into the preliminary rosters of Team Sweden and Team Finland whilst we are waiting for the upcoming draft. While Sweden has chosen a more traditional approach, Finland has chosen to include (nearly) every eligible Finnish national and create a competitive situation with two whole squads going into camp.

No Lucas Raymond, No Alexander Holtz.

Here's Sweden's preliminary roster for the 2022 WJC in Edmonton. #WJC #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/QajRh1gOyD — Uffe Bodin (@UffeBodin) June 21, 2022

In last year’s tournament [Editor’s note: That is the 2021 event; this is all going to be very confusing.], Finland got the better of Sweden in the quarter-finals and later returned home with bronze medals around their necks. Time will tell if Northern Europe will be able to better challenge North America in 2022’s eventual title race.

Finland has named two rosters for the upcoming U20 national team camp in July: a top squad and a challenger squad. The final team for August's tournament will be selected after the camp. Interestingly, Joel Blomqvist (PIT) is not on either team. #Leijonat #U20fi pic.twitter.com/WzWT864sXo — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) June 22, 2022

