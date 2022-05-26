Habsent Minded 4.60: Grading the Montreal Canadiens goaltending and NCAA prospects, with Hadi Kalakeche

In the final installment of our grading of the Montreal Canadiens prospect pool, we are joined by Hadi Kalakeche who continues where he left off last time: with the North American goalie prospects before grading the NCAA prospects.

Our guest gives his opinion all the remaining prospects from Arvid Henriksson to Sean Farrell, handing out different grades and making sure we understand why the prospects received the grades they got. Hadi also explains what he looks for, and what other should look for going forward into next season.

There are a few surprising grades, and it is interesting to hear how some prospects have had a great year, albeit under the radar as some more known players has stolen the spotlight. The Jordan Harris, Kaiden Guhle and Sean Farrell segment starts around the 25:30 mark.

You can listen to the full episode below, or in your podcast service of your choice.

