Habsent Minded 4.59: Breaking down the Canadiens forwards

In the last episode of the series about the 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens, Patrik Bexell is joined by Jared Book to discuss the forwards’ performance during the season. As with the previous episodes, there were some good, some bad, and some players who would need to improve next season.

The season was a bit of a mixed bag, and the forward group especially benefited from the change from Dominique Ducharme to Martin St. Louis. As noted in many articles in many different news outlets, the main improvement was for rookie Cole Caufield, who was moved up to play with Nick Suzuki. Another player who took a leap forward this season was Michael Pezzetta, who could be beneficial all over the lineup next season.

We also look at some of the forgotten players, players who might be with the Laval Rocket at the moment, extending the season and earning some valuable playoff experience.