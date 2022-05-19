Jason Paul joins the podcast in this episode of Habsent Minded, where the focus lies on the Montreal Canadiens 2021-22 defenders, and the change in usage and results with trades and a new coach.

Jason uses his own tools to describe what happened to the defence and which players stood out, along with the look towards the future with different prospects coming up. This includes next season and what to do with Jeff Petry, who finished the season strong under new head coach Martin St. Louis. Does he have a future with the team or should the Canadiens sell high, and if so, is there a replacement?

There is also the case of Alexander Romanov. With Jordan Harris, Kaiden Guhle and recently acquired Justin Barron, are Romanov’s days with the team numbered?

