Habsent Minded 4.57: Breaking down the Canadiens goalies, with Dylan Waugh

This is the first of a three part series where we will break down three different areas of the 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens; goalies, defence and forwards. In the first episode we are joined by Dylan Waugh, whose expertise will guide us though his thoughts about the six different goalies that Montreal Canadiens used this past season:

Michael McNiven had a tough game for a goalie that was worth taking a chance on as an undrafted free agent. Left the organization for future considerations.

Andrew Hammond came in and did his job. We get an informative analysis on Hammond’s style and a discussion where Hammond can go from here.

Cayden Primeau is the current goalie prospect but can he take the next step. What do the underlying numbers say? What does Dylan think of his progress and where will Primeau need to improve?

Samuel Montembeault was plagued by big event bias but was actually quite decent when underlying numbers are considered.

Jake Allen. How good was Allen when he played? Did he improve? (spoiler; yes he did) Can he be the main goalie if Price can’t suit up next season?

Carey Price is the big question for the future. There were positive signs according to our expert in his first games back.