Habsent Minded: Grading the CHL prospects

EOTP Catching the Torch writer Hadi Kalakeche joins the podcast to speak about the different Montreal Canadiens prospects in the Canadian junior leagues, and their performances both in regards to their development during the season and the expectations before the season. We take a look at:

Jan Myšák

Arber Xhekaj

Daniil Sobolev

Logan Mailloux

Xavier Simoneau

William Trudeau

Riley Kidney

Joshua Roy

Kaiden Guhle

Hadi gives us a chance to hear what he has seen during the season and explains the grades that he has handed out. There is good news in store for some.

Next week, Hadi will joins us to speak about the NCAA prospects as well as the goalies, along with other potential prospects that he has a strong opinion on.

Be sure to follow Hadi Kalakeche on Twitter for more updates on the Canadiens prospects and some useful information prior to the 2022 NHL Draft.