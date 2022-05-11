Habsent Minded: First overall!

The Montreal Canadiens won the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery and will pick first in this summer’s NHL Draft, which just happens to also be held at the Bell Centre.

Jared Book, Matt Drake, and Anton Rasegård got together shortly after the lottery to discuss their thoughts about the results.

They start things off by discussing... a possible trade for the pick? Could it happen in front of the Bell Centre crowd without everything burning to the ground?

Shane Wright is the favourite to be taken first. What does he bring, and is he the right person for the Canadiens?

They also discuss the shortcomings of the team’s development system that has been overhauled with more changes to come. How will this affect how they handle this year’s pick?

Is there value in going for a higher risk selection over a more sure thing if the reward is greater?

Listen to the podcast below or in your podcast platform of choice.