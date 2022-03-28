Habsent Minded 4.50: Jordan Harris signs and Cole Caufield goes bar down

Listen to Matt Drake and Patrik Bexell, who talk about the recent Montreal Canadiens news on the latest episode of Habsent Minded.
- Jordan Harris signed a two-year contract with Montreal Canadiens. What can be expected from the defender in his first season as a pro? Because Montreal will burn a year of his entry-level contract, that will also mean he won’t be eligible for the AHL playoffs with Laval.
- Cole Caufield goes up high and bar down more often than not - the commentary during the Toronto Maple Leafs-Canadiens game on Saturday focused on Caufield often missing high. Why is that so, and is it really a problem? (Spoiler alert: it isn’t)
- The Canadiens improvement under Martin St.Louis.
- Jonathan Drouin is likely out for the season. He is a player who will probably thrive under a coach like St. Louis but barely got out of the starting gate before suffering another injury. What can be expected from him going forward?
- Matt’s new favourite prospect, Joshua Roy of the Sherbrooke Phoenix, looks incredible. What can be expected for the rest of the season, and should he get the chance with the Canadiens as quickly as next season?
Listen to the full episode:
