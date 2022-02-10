Habsent Minded Episode 4.45: Dominique Ducharme out, Martin St. Louis in

After proving that a week of rest certainly hadn’t improved fortunes, the Montreal Canadiens decided to part ways with a coach that just eight months ago led the team to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in nearly three decades.

It is news that could only be seen as shocking by those who have not watched the Habs play this season. It has been a plethora of disorganization, injuries and lack of engagement which sooner or later will reflect back on a coaching staff that has looked both unprepared and unable to find solutions for the vast majority of games.

With Ducharme leaving, many started to ask whether Jeff Gorton and newly appointed GM Kent Hughes would get a permanent solution in and, as is so often the case, point out the direction with an established NHL figure who potentially could steer the ship right again.

Hours later, an established NHL figure was presented as the new head coach, but hardly one that was swirling around in coaching rumours. Laval native Martin St. Louis is the team’s interim head coach.

During Wednesday evening, Jared Book assembled Matt Drake and Anton Rasegård to discuss the switch and what it means for the team moving forward. Was it the right decision to let Ducharme go, approximately one year after he replaced Claude Julien? Would it have been better to promote someone from within rather than taking in an external alternative? Are we content with the curveball choice of Martin St. Louis sporting an interim tag for the remainder of the season?

