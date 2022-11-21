Habsent Minded Episode 5.36: Juraj Slafkovský to the World Junior Championships?

Anton Rasegård, Matt Drake and Patrik Bexell discuss the recent performances of Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. When will Caufield’s new contract be announced and is it really worth waiting?

On top of this is the situation in the Laval Rocket and the question arises if it’s possible to have a good development program while still being competitive in the AHL. The panel try to answer this question even though they lack the expertice of Scott Matla and Jared Book.

Finally though, the panel takes a look at some of the Canadiens prospects that are eligible to be included in World Junior Championship squads of the different nations: Logan Mailloux, Owen Beck, Vinzenz Rohrer, Oliver Kapanen and Adam Engström to mention a few. However, the big discussion centres on the question about Juraj Slafkovský’s participation and what could be more beneficial for him, Slovakia, and the Montreal Canadiens.

