Habsent Minded 5.35: The team is greater than the sum of its parts, with Jason Paul

Jason Paul joins the podcast as we take a deeper look at some of the underlying numbers for the Montreal Canadiens as a whole, and especially the four young defenders: Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, and Johnny Kovacevic. The interesting thing that Jason Paul brings up is the different skill sets the four players have.

Last week it was another player, Nick Suzuki, who was in the focus of the world of analytics on social media. Can Suzuki’s shooting percentage stay as high as it is? The discussion brings up the question of whether the current models undervalue Montreal in general, and if the Canadiens could change the numbers - and bring them up - during the season.

Jason references two diagrams in particular during the podcast, both included below:

The Fabulous #GoHabsGo rookies d-men.



Just about to go on with @Zeb_Habs for Habs Eyes On The Prize podcast to discuss these beauties. pic.twitter.com/lrdkI3Wukf — Jason Paul (@WaveIntel) November 13, 2022

the 2.69 xGA circled in green, shows that the expected goals against metric is almost aligned with the good actual goals against. this is good. pic.twitter.com/Pb5naHAN89 — Jason Paul (@WaveIntel) November 13, 2022

