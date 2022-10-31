Habsent Minded 5.33: The New Core, Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovský, Guhle and Harris

The Montreal Canadiens have played nine games to start the season, and the results have been better than expected, so far.

Cole Caufield is currently second in the NHL in goals, and his performance has the panel wondering how many goals he can actually score this season.

The discussion then turns to Juraj Slafkovský, and whether the panel is worried about his relatively slow start. Matt and Jared actually turn it around and say that he has been better than expected so far.

Despite having a young defence, the team looks better in their own zone. There are still coverage mistakes, and turnovers but everything looks a lot more structured and composed than in previous years.

Finally, the final topic discussed is the Laval Rocket and their slow start to the season. It is a much younger team compared to last year, and the consistency has been an issue. The young players have been improving, and that’s a positive despite the team’s record.

You can listen to the podcast below, or on the podcast source of your choice.