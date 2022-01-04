Habsent Minded 4.40: Montreal Canadiens World Juniors prospect evaluation

Hadi Kalakeche joins the podcast to talk about the Montreal Canadiens prospects that were part of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship and if there were any conclusions to be had in the two games that were played.

While there were some flaws in Jan Myšák’s game, the questions discussed were about his deployment and possibly taking too big of a leadership role, falling into the trap where he had to do everything himself. This was illustrated in the situations in the tweet below:

Been watching Jan Myšák's game against Germany and a thing that stood out was that he twice took shots where passes were better options.

The first time the attacker is half covered.

But the second time there is an open attacker that Myšák needs to hit with a pass. pic.twitter.com/vQH7XEpQZ2 — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 28, 2021

Kaiden Guhle did impress even if the opposition wasn’t the greatest, and the discussion really focused on the development for Guhle and where he would play next year.

Oliver Kapanen got the role that was expected from him and there was not a lot he could do in the two games against some mediocre opposition. He fulfilled what was asked from him, but nothing more.

In the second part of the podcast, around the 29 minute mark, the discussion focuses on the upcoming draft and the top players featured in the 2022 NHL draft, and in the end we get to hear Hadi’s own top five for the upcoming draft.