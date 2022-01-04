 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Habsent Minded 4.40: Montreal Canadiens World Juniors prospect evaluation

A look at the shortened WJC and the upcoming 2022 Draft.

By Patrik Bexell and Hadi Kalakeche
Czechia v Canada: Preliminary Round Group A - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Hadi Kalakeche joins the podcast to talk about the Montreal Canadiens prospects that were part of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship and if there were any conclusions to be had in the two games that were played.

While there were some flaws in Jan Myšák’s game, the questions discussed were about his deployment and possibly taking too big of a leadership role, falling into the trap where he had to do everything himself. This was illustrated in the situations in the tweet below:

Kaiden Guhle did impress even if the opposition wasn’t the greatest, and the discussion really focused on the development for Guhle and where he would play next year.

Oliver Kapanen got the role that was expected from him and there was not a lot he could do in the two games against some mediocre opposition. He fulfilled what was asked from him, but nothing more.

In the second part of the podcast, around the 29 minute mark, the discussion focuses on the upcoming draft and the top players featured in the 2022 NHL draft, and in the end we get to hear Hadi’s own top five for the upcoming draft.

