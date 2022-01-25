Habsent Minded: Who stays, who goes ahead of the Trade Deadline?

We are joined by Jason Paul in this episode of Habsent Minded, as the discussion focuses on the upcoming trade deadline and the pieces that can be moved to benefit Montreal Canadiens future.

The question is how far in the future does new general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton look? That is another question that Patrik Bexell and Jason Paul discuss.

The main meat of the podcast is about Artturi Lehkonen, Ben Chiarot and the absence of Alexander Romanov from Jason’s “keep” list. What could the team expect in return, and is it really smart to trade Romanov now?

I wanna see them keep:



Kids

Suzuki

Caufield

Evans



Vets

Edmundson

Toffoli

Anderson



Pretty short list. Ya. — Jason Paul (@WaveIntel) January 24, 2022

Other names that are being brought up for discussion are Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher and Jonathan Drouin. Could a team go for those moves now, or is the off-season a more likely time for those players under contract.

