Habsent Minded Episode 4.32: A lame duck situation

The Montreal Canadiens are coming off of a big 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators, as general manager Marc Bergevin is dealing with COVID-19.

Patrik Bexell is joined by Matt Drake and Jared Book as they look back at whether this Canadiens start could have been foreseen.

Dominique Ducharme has not shown much in terms of adjustments or answers this season, but can Bergevin really be blamed for signing the coach who was behind the bench for the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup final?

Bergevin does not have a contract beyond this season, and has given interviews this week after his COVID-19 diagnosis. In the interviews, he has said that he will not do anything to harm the long-term viability of the Canadiens, but also said that he doesn’t want to completely rebuild through the draft due to its unpredictability.

The trio try and figure out what this means, and what the Canadiens should do going forward.

You can listen to the podcast below or at any of your favourite places for podcasts.