2022-23 Game 64: Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Mar 6, 2023, 1:17pm EST
-
March 7
Habs vs. Hurricanes: Game thread
What game plan can the Canadiens use to slow down the Hurricanes?
-
March 7
Habs vs. Hurricanes: Game preview
The Habs return home to find another top-tier opponent.
-
March 6
Canadiens return Frédéric Allard to the Laval Rocket
The recently acquired defenseman was sent back to Laval after making his organizational debut against the Golden Knights