2022-23 Game 74: Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres

Mar 26, 2023, 11:02am EDT
Mar 26, 2023, 11:02am EDT
-
March 27
[Highlight] Jordan Harris knocks in his own rebound
The defenceman was inspired by Mike Matheson’s laps around the offensive zone.
-
March 27
Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket
The Habs have surprisingly made a goaltending move ahead of tonight’s game against the Sabres.
-
March 27
Habs @ Sabres: Game thread
Montreal visits a team in Buffalo still aiming for the post-season.
-
March 27
Habs @ Sabres: Game preview
Can the Habs hold off a team that needs the two points much more than they do?
-
March 26
Montreal Canadiens sign Sean Farrell to entry-level contract
The NCAA star will start his professional career.