2022-23 Game 73: Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Mar 25, 2023, 8:00am EDT
March 25
TSM: Hatty-Pinard and Slick Nick wreak havoc on Indigenous night
Their linemate, a man who in popular circles is known as Hoof, was not far behind.
March 25
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki scores for his fourth point of the game
The lead grows to six with the captain’s tally.
March 25
[Highlight] Alex Belzile joins in the scoring to make it 7-2
The Canadiens stop the running time in the third period to score another goal.
March 25
[Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard completes the hat trick
That’s three for RHP.
March 25
[Highlight] Brendan Gallagher scores from a familiar spot
The veteran joins in on the goal-scoring in Montreal.
March 25
[Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scores his second of the period
Montreal hits four goals before the midpoint of the game.
March 25
[Highlight] Mike Matheson skates through the Blue Jackets to set up RHP
The Canadiens get a third goal early in the second period.
March 25
[Highlight] Jesse Ylönen curls back and scores
That’s four goals in the last five games he’s played.
March 25
[Highlight] Mike Hoffman ties the game
The bubble boy is on the board.
March 25
Habs vs. Blue Jackets: Game thread
The countdown of the final 10 games begins with Columbus in town.
March 25
Habs vs. Blue Jackets: Game preview
A high-event game could be on offer at the Bell Centre.