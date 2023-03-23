2022-23 Game 72: Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins

Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 23, 2023, 8:00am EDT
Mar 23, 2023, 8:00am EDT
-
March 23
TSM: Rivalry is alive and well
The Habs got to try out their power play — a lot
-
March 23
[Highlight] Kirby Dach gets another goal versus the Bruins
He now has three of Montreal’s four this season.
-
March 23
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki capitalizes on a five-minute major
Montreal has cut the deficit in half, and continues on on the power play.
-
March 23
Habs @ Bruins: Game thread
Montreal tries to carry some momentum from a win versus the Lightning to their match with the Bruins.
-
March 23
Habs @ Bruins: Game preview
The Habs try to snap an eight-game losing streak versus Boston.