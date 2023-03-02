2022-23 Game 61: Montreal Canadiens @ Los Angeles Kings

Filed under:
Mar 2, 2023, 6:00am EST
March 3
[Highlight] Denis Gurianov blasts his first goal as a Hab
The newcomer has the Canadiens’ back in the game.
March 2
[Injury Report] Justin Barron out for the game versus the Los Angeles Kings
The defenceman took a hard hit into the boards early in the first period.
March 2
Habs @ Kings: Game thread
The Habs visit a revamped team in Los Angeles.
March 2
Habs @ Kings: Game preview
Montreal faces the toughest of the California teams in another late-night match.