2022-23 Game 70: Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Mar 18, 2023, 8:00am EDT
-
March 18
[Highlight] Jesse Ylönen’s laser puts Montreal back in the lead
The Canadiens come through on the power play to make it a 3-2 game.
-
March 18
[Highlight] Denis Gurianov answers with the tying goal
The winger has found his groove in the past couple of weeks.
-
March 18
[Highlight] Mike Hoffman starts the scoring in Tampa Bay
Are we in for another high-scoring night?
-
March 18
Habs @ Lightning: Game thread
Montreal begins a home-and-home set with Tampa Bay.
-
March 18
Habs @ Lightning: Game preview
After a difficult night on Thursday, can the Habs rein in their defensive play?