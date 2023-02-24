2022-23 Game 58: Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers

Filed under:
Feb 23, 2023, 12:46pm EST
-
February 24
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki makes it 3-0 on a power play
He sent a perfect pass to the stick of Josh Anderson at the side of the net, but Ivan Provorov intervened.
-
February 24
[Highlight] Chris Tierney scores in his first period as a Hab
They haven’t even had time to upload a picture of him.
-
February 24
[Highlight] David Savard scores from the top of the crease
The defenceman recognized some open ice and took advantage.
-
February 24
Habs @ Flyers: Game thread
The Canadiens finish up their road stretch before a quick turnaround at home.
-
February 24
Habs @ Flyers: Game preview
It’s the last of four consecutive road games tonight at Wells Fargo Arena.
-
February 23
Montreal Canadiens claim Chris Tierney off waivers
The Canadiens add the veteran forward.
-
February 23
Montreal Canadiens release injury update on Dach, Edmundson, Armia, and Wideman
Some additional details were provided, but more questions remain.