2022-23 Game 56: Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Feb 18, 2023, 10:00am EST
Feb 18, 2023, 10:00am EST
-
February 18
Habs @ Maple Leafs: Game thread
What does Josh Anderson have in store for this instalment of the season series?
-
February 18
Montreal Canadiens recall Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket
The defenceman will replace Arber Xhekaj and give the team an extra body on the blue line.
-
February 18
Habs @ Maple Leafs: Game preview
Montreal looks to get back in the win column against a long-time rival.