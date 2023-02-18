 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 Game 56: Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal visits the Maple Leafs for the first time this season.

Contributors: Justin Blades, Jared Book, and David S. Landsman
/ new
3 Total Updates Since
Feb 18, 2023, 10:00am EST