2022-23 Game 53: Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers

Feb 12, 2023, 6:00am EST
-
February 12
[Highlight] Josh Anderson puts the Habs up by three
The Canadiens came to play on Super Bowl Sunday.
-
February 12
[Highlight] Jordan Harris scores from a sharp angle
The run of offence from the defence continues on Sunday.
-
February 12
[Highlight] Alex Belzile scores his first NHL goal
The forward has played well in his recall, and now has his reward.
-
February 12
Habs vs. Oilers: Game thread
It’s an all-Canadian matchup on Super Bowl Sunday.
-
February 12
Habs vs. Oilers: Game preview
Can the Habs sweep the Super Bowl back-to-back?