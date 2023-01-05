Filed under: Stream Game Day Streams 2022-23 Game 39: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers We can only hope a return home leads to better hockey from the Canadiens. Contributors: Justin Blades / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022-23 Game 39: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 1 Total Update Since Jan 5, 2023, 8:00am EST Follow this stream January 5 Habs vs. Rangers: Game preview By Justin Blades@JustinBlades / new The Habs are back home after a maddening road trip. / new