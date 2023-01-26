 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Detroit Red Wings v Montreal Canadiens

2022-23 Game 49: Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

A five-game homestand ends at the Bell Centre.

Contributors: Scott Matla, Justin Blades, and Jared Book
/ new
8 Total Updates Since
Jan 25, 2023, 9:06am EST