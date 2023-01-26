2022-23 Game 49: Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Filed under:
- Stream
8 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 25, 2023, 9:06am EST
Jan 25, 2023, 9:06am EST
-
January 26
TSM: We down with RHP yet?
Fun game, good long-term result!
-
January 26
[Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scores, and this is getting silly now
Fourth line? Or first line?
-
January 26
[Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scores a short-handed goal
RHP completes a two-on-one rush with Kirby Dach.
-
January 26
[Injury Report] Joel Edmundson out with a lower-body injury
The defencemen left the game in the opening period.
-
January 26
[Highlight] Michael Pezzetta scores, and the fourth line strikes again
There’s no stopping this energy line at the moment.
-
January 26
Habs vs. Red Wings: Game thread
Jake Allen makes his return to the crease versus Detroit.
-
January 26
Habs vs. Red Wings: Game preview
The Habs end their homestand with a fourth consecutive division rivalry.
-
January 25
Montreal Canadiens send Cayden Primeau back to the Laval Rocket
Jake Allen’s health means Primeau has the chance for some game action.