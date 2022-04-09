2021-22 Game 72: Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Filed under:
Apr 9, 2022, 8:00am EDT
Apr 9, 2022, 8:00am EDT
-
April 9
[Highlight] Joel Edmundson has Montreal back in it
The Canadiens have reduced the deficit to one goal.
-
April 9
[Injury Report] Jake Allen leaves the game after an awkward save
Allen seemed to pull something just before the first goal of the game was scored.
-
April 9
Habs @ Maple Leafs: Game thread
Can Cole Caufield keep his hot hand going?
-
April 9
Habs @ Maple Leafs: Game preview
Montreal aims to take the season series versus its playoff-bound rival.