2021-22 Game 71: Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils

Apr 7, 2022, 8:00am EDT
April 7
TSM: No Sympathy for the Devils
The Canadiens romped in a sloppy affair on Thursday night in Newark.
April 7
[Highlight] Kale Clague adds a seventh goal
Goals are coming from (quite literally) everywhere tonight
April 7
[Highlight] Christian Dvorak keeps the goals coming
He set the screen on Wideman’s goal, then got one of his own seconds later.
April 7
[Highlight] Joel Armia whips the puck into the net
From an awkward position, Armia got everything on his shot.
April 7
[Highlight] Cole Caufield races up the ice and scores on a breakaway
The dynamic duo connects once again.
April 7
[Highlight] Jake Evans unleashes a slapshot for a 2-0 lead
Add another Habs centre to the scoresheet.
April 7
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki gets the Habs on the board early
There’s no slow start for the Canadiens in New Jersey tonight.
April 7
Habs @ Devils: Game thread
What do the Habs have in store for the final game versus New Jersey?
April 7
Habs vs. Devils: Game preview
Montreal and New Jersey meet up for a rematch.