2021-22 Game 70: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

Apr 5, 2022, 6:00am EDT
-
April 5
[Highlight] Cole Caufield punches a hole through Anton Forsberg
But not literally.
-
April 5
[Highlight] Justin Barron scores his first NHL goal
That’s the type of offensive play Kent Hughes was looking for.
-
April 5
[Highlight] Brendan Gallagher opens the scoring in his return
It didn’t take long for Gallagher to make an impact.
-
April 5
Habs vs. Senators: Game thread
Brendan Gallagher returns to the lineup as the Habs arrive back at the Bell Centre.
-
April 5
Habs vs. Senators: Game preview
Montreal tries to maintain a perfect record versus Ottawa this season.