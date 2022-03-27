2021-22 Game 66: Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils

Filed under:
Mar 26, 2022, 10:03pm EDT
March 27
Habs @ Devils: Game thread
Which of the teams playing a second game in two days comes out on top at Prudential Center?
March 27
Habs @ Devils: Game preview
A weary Habs team travels to New Jersey looking for consecutive wins.
March 26
Jesse Ylönen recalled by the Montreal Canadiens on an emergency basis
The Canadiens lost two forwards to injury in their game versus Toronto on Saturday.