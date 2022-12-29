Filed under: Stream Game Day Streams 2022-23 Game 36: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers Can the Canadiens take a point from the Florida trip? Contributors: David S. Landsman / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022-23 Game 36: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 1 Total Update Since Dec 29, 2022, 8:00am EST Follow this stream December 29 Habs @ Panthers: Game preview By David S. Landsman@mtlattherink / new Montreal looks to end a three-game road slide in Sunrise. / new