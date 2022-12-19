2022-23 Game 32: Montreal Canadiens @ Arizona Coyotes

Filed under:
Dec 18, 2022, 10:05am EST
December 20
TSM: Montembeault steals two points in Arizona
It wasn’t pretty but it’s two points for the Habs!
December 20
[Highlight] Mike Hoffman wins the game in overtime
Arizona was the better team, but Montreal scored more goals.
December 19
[Highlight] Arber Xhekaj tosses another puck into the net
He has the soft, accurate wrister down pat.
December 19
Habs @ Coyotes: Game thread
Montreal and Arizona meet in the cozy confines of Mullett Arena.
December 19
Habs @ Coyotes: Game preview
The first of seven games in a row away from the Bell Centre takes place in the league’s smallest building.
December 18
Montreal Canadiens recall Anthony Richard, send Rem Pitlick to the Laval Rocket
A swap of forwards as the team heads out on their road trip.