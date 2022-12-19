 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes

2022-23 Game 32: Montreal Canadiens @ Arizona Coyotes

The Canadiens embark on a western road trip for the second time this month.

Contributors: Scott Matla, Justin Blades, and Jared Book
/ new
6 Total Updates Since
Dec 18, 2022, 10:05am EST