2022-23 Game 28: Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames

Dec 12, 2022, 8:00am EST
Dec 12, 2022, 8:00am EST
-
December 12
TSM: Chaos at the Bell Centre edition
Hits, fights, shootouts and more!
-
December 12
[Highlight] Slafkovský sets up Anderson’s game-tying goal
Slafkovský dealt with some contact and then set up a tap-in for his fellow winger.
-
December 12
[Injury Report] Cole Caufield won’t return versus Flames
The forward went to the dressing room after being surprised by a hit.
-
December 12
Habs vs. Flames: Game thread
The Habs try to put a bad game behind them.
-
December 12
Habs vs. Flames: Game preview
Montreal needs a better start after a few rough games.