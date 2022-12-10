2022-23 Game 27: Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings

Filed under:
Dec 10, 2022, 8:00am EST
-
December 10
TSM: Habs can’t slay Kings
Probably because of those damn reverse retro jerseys.
-
December 10
[Highlight] Cole Caufield has us in for an interesting finish
A surprise shot from the goal goal finds the mark.
-
December 10
[Highlight] Mike Hoffman breaks the shutout bid
With eight minutes to go, the Habs are down by two.
-
December 10
Habs vs. Kings: Game thread
The lineup has been shaken up for the first game at the Bell Centre since November 29.
-
December 10
Habs vs. Kings: Game preview
The Habs entertain the Kings after three days off.