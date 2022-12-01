2022-23 Game 23: Montreal Canadiens @ Calgary Flames

Filed under:
Dec 1, 2022, 10:00am EST
December 1
[Highlight] Juraj Slafkovský scores on the game’s first shift
Sean Monahan pressured Jacob Markstrom, and Slafkovsky had the open net.
December 1
Habs @ Flames: Game thread
The Habs make the first stop of a four-game road trip in Calgary.
December 1
Habs @ Flames: Game preview
The Habs head west, hoping to put a sloppy effort behind them in time for an important night for Sean Monahan.