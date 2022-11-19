2022-23 Game 18: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Filed under:
Nov 19, 2022, 6:00am EST
November 19
[Highlight] Cole Caufield blasts home his 10th goal of the season
It’s a new game in Montreal after a poor start.
November 19
[Highlight] Christian Dvorak wakes the Habs up
Already down 2-0, the Canadiens are at least in the game now.
November 19
Habs vs. Flyers: Game thread
Mike Matheson makes his Habs debut in front of a home crowd.
November 19
Habs vs. Flyers: Game preview
The Habs should be eager to put a bad performance behind them.