2022-23 Pre-season Game 8: Montreal Canadiens @ Ottawa Senators

October 8
[Highlight] Cole Caufield rips a shot on the power play
A short-side laser has Montreal in the lead in Bouctouche.
-
October 8
Canadiens @ Senators: Pre-season Game 8 thread
Montreal gets one final attempt at a pre-season win, versus a club that’s sitting many of its stars.
-
October 8
Canadiens claim Johnny Kovacevic off waivers
Kent Hughes adds an intriguing defenceman ahead of the season.