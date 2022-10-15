2022-23 Game 3: Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals

Filed under:
Oct 15, 2022, 1:00pm EDT
-
October 16
Bottom Six Minutes: Jordan Harris is proving he belongs in the NHL
A silver lining in Saturday’s loss was found in the performance of Jordan Harris.
-
October 15
TSM: Habs get schooled in The District
‘A’ for effort but the Habs couldn’t get the ‘W’.
-
October 15
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki slings one in on a wraparound
Arber Xhekaj picked up his first NHL point on the play.
-
October 15
Habs @ Capitals: Game thread
Jonathan Drouin makes his season debut in D.C.
-
October 15
Habs @ Capitals: Game preview
The Habs attempt to wrap up the opening week of the season with a winning record.