Filed under: Stream Game Day Streams 2021-22 Game 38: Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars The road trip continues on to Dallas. Contributors: Justin Blades / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2021-22 Game 38: Montreal Canadiens @ Dallas Stars Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 1 Total Update Since Jan 18, 2022, 8:00am EST Follow this stream January 18 Habs @ Stars: Game preview By Justin Blades@JustinBlades / new Montreal is in Dallas for a second game in as many days. / new