2021-22 Game 34: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers

Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 1, 2022, 11:01am EST
Jan 1, 2022, 11:01am EST
-
January 1
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki puts Montreal in the lead
He had just drawn a penalty before he potted the go-ahead goal.
-
January 1
[Highlight] Jonathan Drouin ties the game in Florida
Dressing just 16 skaters, the Habs are trying to hang with the potent Panthers.
-
January 1
Habs @ Panthers: Game thread
The Habs visit a red-hot Jonathan Huberdeau to kick off the new year.
-
January 1
Canadiens add Alexander Romanov, Jake Evans to COVID protocol
Two more roster players down ahead of this afternoon’s game in Florida.