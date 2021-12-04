2021-22 Game 26: Montreal Canadiens @ Nashville Predators

Filed under:
Dec 2, 2021, 9:06pm EST
December 4
[Highlight] Suzuki pulls the puck in and goes top corner
Some great movement from the young PP unit results in a goal.
December 4
Laurent Dauphin reassigned to Laval
The centreman was putting together a very strong season in the AHL.
December 4
Habs @ Predators: Game thread
What kind of show can the Canadiens put on on Saturday night?
December 4
Habs @ Predators: Game preview
The Canadiens take a team full of AHL call-ups on the road.
December 3
Jeff Petry out indefinitely, Corey Schueneman recalled
Petry will not travel with the team to Nashville.
December 2
Update: Brendan Gallagher, Sami Niku face minimum 10-day quarantine after positive COVID tests
The two will be unavailable for at least 10 days as they deal with the coronavirus.
December 2
[Injury Report] Josh Anderson out with an upper-body injury
The forward left the game in the second period.