 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

2021-22 Game 32: Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning

After seeing four games postponed, the Canadiens are in Florida for their annual holiday road trip.

Contributors: Andrea and Jared Book
/ new
4 Total Updates Since
Dec 19, 2021, 10:15am EST