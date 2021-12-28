2021-22 Game 32: Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Filed under:
Dec 19, 2021, 10:15am EST
December 28
Habs @ Lightning: Game preview
Teams continue to struggle with players in COVID protocol but the NHL says the show must go on.
December 27
Montreal Canadiens add five players to COVID-19 protocol, make several roster moves
The trickledown effect for the organization will be significant.
December 19
Lehkonen, Dauphin added to COVID-19 protocol; Perreault, Armia to IR
Updates about the Canadiens’ roster and next steps.
December 19
Montreal Canadiens recall Alex Belzile, Lukas Vejdemo, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
The trio are deserving of the opportunity.