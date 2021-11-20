2021-22 Game 20: Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators

Filed under:
Nov 20, 2021, 6:00am EST
November 20
[Highlight] Ryan Poehling scores his second goal in 37 seconds
He doesn’t always score goals, but when he does, he prefers them in bunches.
November 20
[Highlight] Ryan Poehling takes his time and picks his spot
The Canadiens are zipping the puck around the offensive zone.
November 20
[Highlight] Brendan Gallagher scores seconds into a power play
The Canadiens kept their momentum rolling with a third goal.
November 20
[Highlight] Dvorak has a wide-open net thanks to Anderson
The second line connects for a great goal.
November 20
[Highlight] Lehkonen bangs in a rebound for 1-0 lead
The Finn was able to find the net on this one.
November 20
Habs vs. Predators: Game thread
The Habs’ beleaguered offence goes up against one of the stingier defensive teams.
November 20
Habs vs. Predators: Game preview
Montreal gets set to wrap up the first quarter of the season.