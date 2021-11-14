2021-22 Game 17: Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins

Filed under:
- Stream
6 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Nov 13, 2021, 10:15pm EST
Nov 13, 2021, 10:15pm EST
-
November 14
TSM: A frustrating evening in Beantown
Things were good, until they suddenly weren’t for Montreal.
-
November 14
[Highlight] Michael Pezzetta scores his first NHL goal versus Boston
The energetic forward is having an incredible NHL debut.
-
November 14
[Highlight] Joel Armia rips a shot top-shelf to put Montreal on top
Leading the three-on-two play, Armia decides to make the play himself.
-
November 14
Habs @ Bruins: Game thread
What does the rivalry look like 21 months after its last instalment?
-
November 14
Habs @ Bruins: Game preview
Montreal and Boston pick up their rivalry.
-
November 13
Montreal Canadiens recall Cayden Primeau from Laval
With Jake Allen out, the Canadiens needed a goalie for their game in Boston.