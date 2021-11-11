2021-22 Game 15: Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames

Filed under:
Nov 10, 2021, 10:52pm EST
-
November 11
TSM: Stepping it up
The Habs worked hard for a win against the red-hot Flames... and got it.
-
November 11
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki fools Jacob Markstrom into scoring on himself
The centreman pulls off a spectacular scoring play.
-
November 11
[Highlight] Brendan Gallagher ties the game on the power play
Some good movement ends in a typical Gally goal.
-
November 11
[Highlight] Ben Chiarot now leads the Montreal Canadiens in goals
The defenceman has moved into a tie with Mike Hoffman atop the team leaderboard.
-
November 11
Habs vs. Flames: Game thread
The Habs face one of their toughest tasks yet.
-
November 11
Habs vs. Flames: Game preview
Montreal will face a much different team from Calgary than they did last season.
-
November 10
Poehling and Norlinder recalled from the Laval Rocket
The Canadiens bring up two top prospects from the AHL.