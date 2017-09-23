2017-18 Pre-season Game 4: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

Filed under:
Sep 22, 2017, 10:38am EDT
September 24, 2017
Still winless
Despite a solid game from Plekanec, Lehkonen, and Hudon, the Canadiens’ youngsters struggled defensively against the Senators’ main club.
September 23, 2017
All Ottawa, All Night
Montreal (or the Laval Rocket?) can’t snap the Senators preseason winning streak.
September 23, 2017
Hudon rips a shot top corner
If there were any doubts about Hudon’s place on the team, he’s quickly quieting them.
September 23, 2017
Canadiens vs. Senators: Game thread
Habs travel to Ottawa in search of their first win of the preseason
September 22, 2017
Lines at practice: September 22
In between game days, the Canadiens lineup starts to take shape