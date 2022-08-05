Video scouting report: Lane Hutson’s game under the microscope

Lane Hutson’s tremendous combination of intelligence, skill, and execution speed makes him a high-risk swing with the potential to pay off greatly if the right work is put into improving his game.

In this video scouting report, I look at the Montreal Canadiens’ 62nd overall pick’s production and provide data and footage collected from three of his regular-season games (January 3 vs. the NCAA’s University of Minnesota, January 22 vs. the USHL’s Madison Capitols, and April 1 vs. the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers).

Hutson’s skill set is alluring, and he does things that very few other prospects can. If his skating stride is rectified to make him even more quick and agile, if he learns to match his opponents’ footwork on the rush, and if he manages to add contact initiation on retrievals to his defensive toolkit, the Habs could have a premier puck-moving offensive defenceman on their hands.

Timestamps:

0:00 — Introduction + production comparisons

2:49 — Data collected from all three games tracked

5:15 — Playmaking

7:32 — Deceptiveness

9:42 — Pinching

10:22 — Retrievals

10:55 — Skating stride deficiencies

11:50 — Shooting

12:09 — Rush defending

13:58 — In-zone defending

15:45 — Recap of strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection

A similar video on Adam Engström will be out in the next few weeks, so make sure to follow me on Twitter @HadiK_Scouting and on YouTube here to keep up with these video reports, as I’ll be going through each of the Habs’ 11 2022 NHL Draft picks and breaking down their strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection.