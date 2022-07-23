Video scouting report: Filip Mešár’s game under the microscope

Filip Mešár’s impressive combination of fluid skating, high-end intensity, and tremendous offensive awareness make him a likely candidate to play in the top six if his weaknesses are rectified.

In this video scouting report, I look at the Montreal Canadiens’ 26th overall pick’s production and provide data and footage collected from three of his games — two from his regular season in the Slovak pro league (January 16 vs. Zvolén and February 13 vs. Košice), as well as one of his six playoff games (March 27 vs. Nitra).

Mešár’s current skill set is still quite raw, and there’s a chance he doesn’t develop the surrounding skills required to be any more than a bottom-six transition-driver, but with the right development focus (improving his puck-protection mechanics, his defensive stick, and his ability to gain the inside from the boards for his scoring chances), the Habs could be getting a tremendous top-six-calibre centre with a late first-rounder, which is more than decent value.

Timestamps:

0:00 — Introduction + production comparisons

3:34 — Data collected from all three games tracked

6:04 — Skating

7:58 — Off-puck movement and awareness

13:44 — Faceoffs

14:19 — Puck protection deficiencies

16:02 — Defensive stick usage issues

17:57 — Shot selection

18:16 — Recap of strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection

A similar video on Owen Beck will be out in the next few days, so make sure to follow me on Twitter @HadiK_Scouting to keep up with these video reports, as I’ll be going through each of the Habs’ 11 2022 NHL Draft picks and breaking down their strengths, weaknesses, and NHL projection.